Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.77.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,196 shares of company stock worth $9,153,865 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $119.12 on Thursday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $73.70 and a 52 week high of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

