Insula (ISLA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $774.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Insula coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001159 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insula has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $738,343.26 and $774.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Insula

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

