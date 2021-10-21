Insula Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $745.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Insula has a market cap of $710,111.11 and approximately $745.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.46 or 0.00459093 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.47 or 0.00977536 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.