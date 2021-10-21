Insured Finance Market Capitalization Tops $1.92 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $12,580.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,575.68 or 0.99908928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.47 or 0.06495760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

