Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $2.66 million and $123,065.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00192494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.