Integer (ITGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.660-$4.030 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ITGR opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Integer has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

