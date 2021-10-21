IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

IntegraFin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Shares of IHP stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 568 ($7.42). 943,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 548.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 538.48. IntegraFin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 607 ($7.93).

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.