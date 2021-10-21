Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

INTC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 114,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,414,297. The company has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

