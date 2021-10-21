Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.55.

INTC traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 34,384,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

