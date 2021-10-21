Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.280-$5.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.60 billion.Intel also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.900 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,384,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

