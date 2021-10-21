Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.75 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Intel stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. 34,384,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.