Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.26 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.55.

INTC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,384,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

