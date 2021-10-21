Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

IBKR opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,687,511 shares in the company, valued at $405,731,292.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 984,973 shares of company stock worth $63,235,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

