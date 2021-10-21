Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,314 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $1,286,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,161,741.15.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. 12,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

