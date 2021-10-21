InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 107,164 shares.The stock last traded at $69.67 and had previously closed at $70.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

