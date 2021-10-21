Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFS opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.03. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

