Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

