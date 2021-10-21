Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,123.65

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,123.65 ($27.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,139 ($27.95). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,123 ($27.74), with a volume of 235,614 shares.

ICP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,152.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.