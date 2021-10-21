International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

