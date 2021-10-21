International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.52.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

