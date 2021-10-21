International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

IAG stock opened at GBX 159.46 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.65. The stock has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

