Internet Computer Price Hits $46.22 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $46.22 or 0.00073123 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.04 billion and $395.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.43 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.06 or 0.06532035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,007,334 coins and its circulating supply is 174,010,638 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.