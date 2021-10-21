Internet Computer Price Reaches $47.44 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $8.26 billion and approximately $458.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $47.44 or 0.00072069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00067514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00102936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,934.98 or 1.00157563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.25 or 0.06497299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002600 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,003,361 coins and its circulating supply is 174,010,638 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

