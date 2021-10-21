Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENT. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after buying an additional 705,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 21.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

