Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.00

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFM)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

