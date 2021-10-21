Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.54% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $529,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.