Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $374.42 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $266.97 and a one year high of $382.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

