Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 11.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

