Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,783 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

