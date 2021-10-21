Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter.

PSCI stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

