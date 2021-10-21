Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 1-Year High at $347.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 335.80 ($4.39), with a volume of 2081308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.20 ($4.37).

The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 298.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.90.

Get Investec Group alerts:

In other news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.