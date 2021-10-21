Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enviva Partners (EVA)

Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2021 – Enviva Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

10/18/2021 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Enviva Partners was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Enviva Partners is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Enviva Partners is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Enviva Partners stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 152,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 776.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

