Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 21st (ADS, ASML, B4B3, BFSA, BOSS, HEI, NVST, NVTA, OMF, OPRX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 21st:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €368.00 ($432.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Metro (ETR:B4B3)

was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

