Investors Buy Large Volume of Cabaletta Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,844 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,892% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.32.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.