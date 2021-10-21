Investors Purchase High Volume of CVS Health Call Options (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 323,253 call options on the company. This is an increase of 860% compared to the average daily volume of 33,661 call options.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS opened at $86.55 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

