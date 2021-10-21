Investors Purchase High Volume of CVS Health Call Options (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 323,253 call options on the company. This is an increase of 860% compared to the average daily volume of 33,661 call options.
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CVS opened at $86.55 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
