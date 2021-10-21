Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,724 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,967% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

