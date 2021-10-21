Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,031 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,646% compared to the average volume of 106 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.47. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

