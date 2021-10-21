IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,926 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up about 4.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $163.23. 869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,354. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $193.80. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

