IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $163.97 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.