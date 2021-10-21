IQeon One Day Trading Volume Tops $323,957.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002649 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $323,957.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00101005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00191149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

