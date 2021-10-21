IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.850-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.78 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.68 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.37 – $2.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.89.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $251.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

