IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.37 – $2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.537-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.89.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $251.52 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $150.65 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $242.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

