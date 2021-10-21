Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.