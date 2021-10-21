iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,858 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 136,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 415,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.36 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

