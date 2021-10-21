iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,970,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,803,000 after buying an additional 35,775 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 403,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $162.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.