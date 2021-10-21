iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

IEI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,217. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.02 and a 1-year high of $133.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

