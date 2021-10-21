iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Cut by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $113.97 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.