iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Increased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $159,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,407,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,908,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,999. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $121.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.