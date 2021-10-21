iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 129,190 shares.The stock last traded at $56.56 and had previously closed at $56.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,858,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

