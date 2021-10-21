iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.